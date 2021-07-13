Family picnic

I went to Trentham Monkey Forest near Stoke-on-Trent yesterday where three groups of Barbary Macaques live in a large enclosed area. So nice to see animals that are not caged and live their lives naturally. There are 140 Macaques there. The Barbary Macaques are an endangered species with just a few thousand left in the wild in North Africa. Their habitat is being destroyed and babies are being taken to be sold as pets, so Trentham is doing a great job of helping to save the species and are sending funds abroad to help save the wild ones.