Osprey by shepherdmanswife
Photo 2634

Osprey

I got up at 2am this morning to get to Horn Mill Trout Fish Farm before 4am so that I could see and photograph one of the Ospreys that have returned to Rutland Water from Africa to breed and stay for the summer. This one is number 30 and is a male I believe. He has young on the nest along with Mrs Osprey. He came to gather breakfast for his family at 05.45am.

This is the 3rd time I've been there and was 3rd time lucky for me. The first time the Osprey came when it was too dark to take a photo and the second time, no Osprey turned up. So you can imagine how thrilled I am today to capture several photos of this beauty.
16th July 2021 16th Jul 21

Shepherdman's Wife

@shepherdmanswife
Mike ace
Fab shot. Well worth the wait. Fav
July 16th, 2021  
Issi Bannerman ace
Wow. Fabulous!
July 16th, 2021  
