Thanks Mum by shepherdmanswife
Photo 2642

Thanks Mum

I watched the adult Grebe dive down and come up with a fish for her chick at sunset hence the lovely golden light on the water.
24th July 2021 24th Jul 21

Shepherdman's Wife

@shepherdmanswife
