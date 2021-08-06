Amur Tiger

The largest cat in the world.

Mainly found in Russia.

The only tiger that can survive in the snow.

No two tigers have the same striped pattern.

Solitary and territorial animal.

Eats up to 27 kg when hungry.

The gestation period is about 105 days.



In the 1990s, the tiger was listed as Critically Endangered. However, it is now classified as Endangered. According to the latest census, there are 562 Amur tigers in the wild. Efforts have been made to curb poaching and deforestation. The importation and selling of tiger parts have also been outlawed in several countries including the US.



The Amur tiger’s night vision is six times stronger than humans, meaning that it can go about its activities at night with little difficulties. The tiger is also an excellent swimmer and rarely move away from water sources. Its ability to swim makes it prey on fish. The Amur tiger can attain a speed of 60 km/h and can jump up to a height of 5 meters and a length of 10 meters.



Photo taken at Woburn Safari Park