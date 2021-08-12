Previous
Grevy's Zebra by shepherdmanswife
Photo 2660

Grevy's Zebra

These are the largest species of Zebra and are tall and stocky with thick necks.
They live on the African Savannahs but this one was photographed at Woburn Safari Park and given a nicer background.
12th August 2021 12th Aug 21

Shepherdman's Wife

@shepherdmanswife
I now have an on-line shop selling Greeting Cards made from my photos.
Dianne
Brilliant - fav
August 12th, 2021  
