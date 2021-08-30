Sign up
Photo 2679
Macro World
This miniature world of moss was sitting on top of a dry stone wall in a valley next to water and under trees so didn't get any direct sunlight and stayed damp most of the time.
30th August 2021
30th Aug 21
Shepherdman's Wife
ace
@shepherdmanswife
I now have an on-line shop selling Greeting Cards made from my photos. so I don't have so much time now to...
3716
photos
441
followers
54
following
2672
2673
2674
2675
2676
2677
2678
2679
Views
10
Fav's
3
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Privacy
Public
