Macro World by shepherdmanswife
Photo 2679

Macro World

This miniature world of moss was sitting on top of a dry stone wall in a valley next to water and under trees so didn't get any direct sunlight and stayed damp most of the time.
30th August 2021

Shepherdman's Wife

@shepherdmanswife
