Photo 2684
Off to bed
This is what a Puffin burrow looks like. Just a hole in the cliffside.
4th September 2021
4th Sep 21
Shepherdman's Wife
ace
@shepherdmanswife
I now have an on-line shop selling Greeting Cards made from my photos. so I don't have so much time now to...
3721
photos
442
followers
54
following
735% complete
6
1
3
365
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Pam Knowler
ace
Simply gorgeous! I love puffins!
September 4th, 2021
