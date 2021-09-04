Previous
Off to bed by shepherdmanswife
Off to bed

This is what a Puffin burrow looks like. Just a hole in the cliffside.
4th September 2021

Shepherdman's Wife

Pam Knowler
Simply gorgeous! I love puffins!
September 4th, 2021  
