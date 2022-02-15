Sign up
Photo 2804
Sparrow Hawk
Nice to see in our garden.
15th February 2022
15th Feb 22
3
4
Shepherdman's Wife
ace
@shepherdmanswife
I now have an on-line shop selling Greeting Cards made from my photos. so I don't have so much time now to...
3853
photos
433
followers
47
following
2797
2798
2799
2800
2801
2802
2803
2804
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
14th February 2022 12:48pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Sally Ings
ace
How wonderful to see this in your garden
February 16th, 2022
carol white
ace
Great capture.Fav😊
February 16th, 2022
Pam Knowler
ace
I bet all the little birds disappeared in a hurry! Great capture!
February 16th, 2022
