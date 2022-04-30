Sign up
Photo 2821
Corgarff Castle
in the Cairngorms, Scotland, taken through a hole in a rock on a viewpoint.
30th April 2022
30th Apr 22
1
1
Shepherdman's Wife
ace
@shepherdmanswife
I now have an on-line shop selling Greeting Cards made from my photos. so I don't have so much time now to...
3870
photos
418
followers
46
following
772% complete
2814
2815
2816
2817
2818
2819
2820
2821
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
30th April 2022 12:31pm
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
carol white
ace
Beautifully captured
April 30th, 2022
