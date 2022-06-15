Previous
Bird on bird...... by shepherdmanswife
Photo 2866

Bird on bird......

My friend gave me this tiny pottery bird feeder on a metal pole. The birds took to it the first day it was filled with meal worm and sunflower hearts. I love it and so do the birds!
15th June 2022 15th Jun 22

Shepherdman's Wife

Joan Robillard ace
THat is adorable
June 15th, 2022  
George ace
Classic!
June 15th, 2022  
