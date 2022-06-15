Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2866
Bird on bird......
My friend gave me this tiny pottery bird feeder on a metal pole. The birds took to it the first day it was filled with meal worm and sunflower hearts. I love it and so do the birds!
15th June 2022
15th Jun 22
2
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Shepherdman's Wife
ace
@shepherdmanswife
I now have an on-line shop selling Greeting Cards made from my photos. so I don't have so much time now to...
3916
photos
415
followers
44
following
785% complete
View this month »
2859
2860
2861
2862
2863
2864
2865
2866
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Joan Robillard
ace
THat is adorable
June 15th, 2022
George
ace
Classic!
June 15th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close