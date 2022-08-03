Sign up
Photo 2912
kingfisher with a snack
funny how the rock is covered in excrement. They must like fishing from it!
3rd August 2022
3rd Aug 22
2
3
Shepherdman's Wife
ace
@shepherdmanswife
I now have an on-line shop selling Greeting Cards made from my photos. so I don't have so much time now to...
3962
photos
409
followers
46
following
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Shutterbug
ace
I didn’t know they were so colorful. Beautiful capture of the bird.
August 3rd, 2022
Lesley
ace
Such stunning colours!
August 3rd, 2022
