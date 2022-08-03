Previous
kingfisher with a snack by shepherdmanswife
kingfisher with a snack

funny how the rock is covered in excrement. They must like fishing from it!
3rd August 2022 3rd Aug 22

Shepherdman's Wife

@shepherdmanswife
I now have an on-line shop selling Greeting Cards made from my photos. so I don't have so much time now to...
Shutterbug ace
I didn’t know they were so colorful. Beautiful capture of the bird.
August 3rd, 2022  
Lesley ace
Such stunning colours!
August 3rd, 2022  
