Photo 2914
Common Blue Butterfly on Echinacea
in our garden
8th August 2022
8th Aug 22
2
5
Shepherdman's Wife
ace
@shepherdmanswife
I now have an on-line shop selling Greeting Cards made from my photos. so I don't have so much time now to...
3964
photos
408
followers
46
following
798% complete
View this month »
2907
2908
2909
2910
2911
2912
2913
2914
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Call me Joe
ace
This image is National Geo cover worthy👍❤️👍
August 8th, 2022
Taffy
ace
Fantastic -- Joe's right re NatGeo!
August 8th, 2022
