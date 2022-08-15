Previous
Next
Tiny Baby Bunny by shepherdmanswife
Photo 2918

Tiny Baby Bunny

hopped out of a burrow that had been dug in our raised bed where I'd planted lettuce. I was watering the lettuce yesterday when this baby jumped out of the hole along with 2 other baby bunnies! Glad I didn't drown them! So cute.
15th August 2022 15th Aug 22

Shepherdman's Wife

ace
@shepherdmanswife
I now have an on-line shop selling Greeting Cards made from my photos. so I don't have so much time now to...
799% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Call me Joe ace
❤️⭐️
August 15th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise