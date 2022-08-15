Sign up
Photo 2918
Tiny Baby Bunny
hopped out of a burrow that had been dug in our raised bed where I'd planted lettuce. I was watering the lettuce yesterday when this baby jumped out of the hole along with 2 other baby bunnies! Glad I didn't drown them! So cute.
15th August 2022
15th Aug 22
1
3
Shepherdman's Wife
ace
@shepherdmanswife
I now have an on-line shop selling Greeting Cards made from my photos. so I don't have so much time now to...
3968
photos
410
followers
46
following
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
14th August 2022 6:07pm
Call me Joe
ace
❤️⭐️
August 15th, 2022
