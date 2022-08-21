Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2925
A splash of red
in the garden
21st August 2022
21st Aug 22
2
3
Shepherdman's Wife
ace
@shepherdmanswife
I now have an on-line shop selling Greeting Cards made from my photos. so I don't have so much time now to...
3975
photos
409
followers
45
following
Dianne
It’s very cool how you’ve filled the frame.
August 21st, 2022
Delwyn Barnett
ace
So lovely - beautiful delicate shape and colour.
August 21st, 2022
