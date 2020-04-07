Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 671
Sunset at Blackwater
Taken on Monday, same night as the fox. Even a couple days later, these images are making me a bit emotional! I think we'll all be changed people when all of this is over!
7th April 2020
7th Apr 20
Ashley
ace
@shesnapped
738
photos
67
followers
98
following
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
6th April 2020 7:43pm
Tags
sunset
,
blackwater
Clare Gadsby
ace
just stunning, ashley. indeed the world will probably look rather different. but sunsets like these remain - now and in the future :)
April 8th, 2020
