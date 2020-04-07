Previous
Sunset at Blackwater by shesnapped
Photo 671

Sunset at Blackwater

Taken on Monday, same night as the fox. Even a couple days later, these images are making me a bit emotional! I think we'll all be changed people when all of this is over!
7th April 2020 7th Apr 20

Ashley

Clare Gadsby ace
just stunning, ashley. indeed the world will probably look rather different. but sunsets like these remain - now and in the future :)
April 8th, 2020  
