Black Skimmer by shesnapped
Photo 684

Black Skimmer

Hubby and I are on our first vacation in 4 1/2 years! Somewhere very, very south with lots and lots of nature!!! Caught this guy right outside our room!!!

Loving this break, but SERIOUSLY missing the kiddos!!
23rd August 2021 23rd Aug 21

Ashley

@shesnapped
Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Fantastic capture, details
August 23rd, 2021  
