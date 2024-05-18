Wrapping up the seasons

Just wanted to pop in and say hello and tell everyone that I miss you all! And I also wanted to make sure my account stays alive.



Mid-May saw the end of 3rd grade, soccer, and ballet. Both Mommy and Daddy were able to make it to town to see the boy child’s final soccer game on Saturday, and the girl child’s dance recital on Saturday and Sunday. Some very kind stranger saw me struggling to take a selfie that included all of us and offered to take a photo for me! I still can’t do a selfie! 😂



I keep thinking that I’ll get the chance to pull my camera out on a more regular basis one day real soon … y’all say a prayer for us as I prepare for homeschooling 4th Grade!!!