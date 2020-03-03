Previous
Rainbow 3 - Orange by shutterbug49
Rainbow 3 - Orange

Sums, Cara Cara, and mandarins.
3rd March 2020 3rd Mar 20

Shutterbug

@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
*lynn ace
beautiful color
March 3rd, 2020  
JackieR ace
Wonderful clarity and detail
March 3rd, 2020  
