Photo 457
Rainbow 5 - Green
When the morning sun hits these freesia buds, they look like jewels. When they open, the smell beautifully fragrant.
5th March 2020
5th Mar 20
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
625
photos
90
followers
49
following
Tags
rainbow2020
Rainey Day
Beautiful close up.
March 5th, 2020
Cazzi
ace
A stunning photo & beautiful colours!
March 5th, 2020
