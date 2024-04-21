Sign up
Previous
Photo 1930
Blue Sky
We have had so many grey sky days, so when we were driving home from an appointment I grabbed an opportunity to shoot this through the car passenger side window when Jay stopped for a light.
21st April 2024
21st Apr 24
3
2
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
2298
photos
164
followers
64
following
528% complete
View this month »
1923
1924
1925
1926
1927
1928
1929
1930
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
20th April 2024 9:25am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
JackieR
ace
A beautiful beautiful skyscape
April 21st, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Amazing
April 21st, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Splendid patterns
April 21st, 2024
