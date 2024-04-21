Previous
Blue Sky by shutterbug49
Blue Sky

We have had so many grey sky days, so when we were driving home from an appointment I grabbed an opportunity to shoot this through the car passenger side window when Jay stopped for a light.
Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
JackieR ace
A beautiful beautiful skyscape
April 21st, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Amazing
April 21st, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Splendid patterns
April 21st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
