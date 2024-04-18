Previous
Another orchid by shutterbug49
Another orchid

Saturday, I took photos at the Sacramento Orchid Society show for our Orchid Club here in the community. This was another of my favorites.
18th April 2024 18th Apr 24

Issi Bannerman ace
Beautiful.
April 18th, 2024  
