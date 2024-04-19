Sign up
Photo 1928
And now there are many
The bearded iris is really putting on a show for us today. The one blossom I photographed before is now retired, but all of these replaced it.
19th April 2024
19th Apr 24
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Photo Details
Diana
ace
How beautiful they look, I only know individual plants.
April 19th, 2024
