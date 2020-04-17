Sign up
Photo 500
Backyard 17
These little flowers smell like cinnamon.
17th April 2020
17th Apr 20
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Tags
30-shots2020
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
They're not only pretty, it must be delightful to smell them.
April 17th, 2020
Corinne
ace
Lovely flowers
April 17th, 2020
Shutterbug
ace
@olivetreeann
Yes, and the best part is my grandmother had them so I can't see or smell them without thinking of her.
April 17th, 2020
