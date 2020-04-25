Sign up
Photo 508
Backyard 25
Just after sunset last night. When a larger group of friends come over we put pillows on the bench. They are still stowed for the winter and the virus.
25th April 2020
25th Apr 20
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
689
photos
95
followers
44
following
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
24th April 2020 8:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
30-shots2020
Anne
ace
What a lovely space. Love the low lights
April 25th, 2020
