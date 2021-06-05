In the Garden

Tomato blossoms and tomatoes (in the background). I didn’t get to comment on anything yesterday because I was helping a friend solve an iPhone issue. Somehow the language was reset to Chinese. Almost all text was in characters I cannot read. I had to find symbols I knew and then count down to where the option should be. To change one switch properly….it took 4 hours, exhausting! So I will happily review your photos today. The day ended happily with a meetup on zoom between my in the flesh photo club and @olivetreeann photo club to share photos of both towns coast to coast.