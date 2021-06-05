Previous
In the Garden by shutterbug49
In the Garden

Tomato blossoms and tomatoes (in the background). I didn’t get to comment on anything yesterday because I was helping a friend solve an iPhone issue. Somehow the language was reset to Chinese. Almost all text was in characters I cannot read. I had to find symbols I knew and then count down to where the option should be. To change one switch properly….it took 4 hours, exhausting! So I will happily review your photos today. The day ended happily with a meetup on zoom between my in the flesh photo club and @olivetreeann photo club to share photos of both towns coast to coast.
5th June 2021 5th Jun 21

@shutterbug49
shutterbug49
Esther Rosenberg ace
They are such. tiny beautiful flowers. I hope you have many of them so lots of tomatoes will grow :)
June 5th, 2021  
Anne ace
Yay! We have some planted but no where near flowering as yet
June 5th, 2021  
