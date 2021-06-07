Sign up
Photo 882
Indoor flower garden #1
We planted an indoor flower garden with snapdragons, gazania, and dianthus.
7th June 2021
7th Jun 21
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
So interesting looking and your little plants are so cute.
June 7th, 2021
Diana
ace
Oh how wonderful is this, never seen anything like this before. Looking forward to seeing the flowers soon ;-)
June 7th, 2021
