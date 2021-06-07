Previous
Next
Indoor flower garden #1 by shutterbug49
Photo 882

Indoor flower garden #1

We planted an indoor flower garden with snapdragons, gazania, and dianthus.
7th June 2021 7th Jun 21

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
241% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
So interesting looking and your little plants are so cute.
June 7th, 2021  
Diana ace
Oh how wonderful is this, never seen anything like this before. Looking forward to seeing the flowers soon ;-)
June 7th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise