Photo 889
One week later
Our indoor flower garden is really starting to grow.
14th June 2021
14th Jun 21
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
1111
photos
129
followers
50
following
243% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro
Taken
14th June 2021 7:15am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Susan Wakely
ace
This is such a good idea. All of the plants look so healthy.
June 14th, 2021
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
They are looking really good.
June 14th, 2021
