Previous
Next
Normal Summer Activity by shutterbug49
Photo 891

Normal Summer Activity

Sunday we almost had a normal summer activity in our park. They still have the portable goals because official opening was yesterday and the parks haven’t put the regulation goals up yet.
16th June 2021 16th Jun 21

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
244% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely candid capture with great focus.
June 16th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise