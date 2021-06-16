Sign up
Photo 891
Normal Summer Activity
Sunday we almost had a normal summer activity in our park. They still have the portable goals because official opening was yesterday and the parks haven’t put the regulation goals up yet.
16th June 2021
16th Jun 21
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
1113
photos
129
followers
49
following
884
885
886
887
888
889
890
891
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro
Taken
13th June 2021 10:37am
june21words
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Lovely candid capture with great focus.
June 16th, 2021
