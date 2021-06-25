Sign up
Photo 900
Crepe Myrtle
The Crepe Myrtle are in full bloom in our neighborhood. I liked this purple one and the lilies beneath it.
25th June 2021
25th Jun 21
2
0
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
1122
photos
128
followers
47
following
246% complete
View this month »
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro
Taken
24th June 2021 12:01pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
junetrees21
moni kozi
Very pretty sight
June 25th, 2021
Diana
ace
Lovely shot of these beautiful flowers and colours.
June 25th, 2021
