Photo 909
4th of July in the US
It is Independence Day today in the U.S.
4th July 2021
4th Jul 21
1
1
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
1131
photos
128
followers
47
following
909
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro
Taken
3rd July 2021 10:27am
Privacy
Public
Jean
ace
Happy Independence Day!
Beautiful red, white and blue!
Hope your weather today is better than ours. It's cold and rainy here today. But I will take that over near 100 temperatures.
July 4th, 2021
