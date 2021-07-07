Previous
Dianthus fully open by shutterbug49
Dianthus fully open

This blossom was mostly open in yesterday’s photo. Here it is fully open.
7th July 2021 7th Jul 21

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Casablanca ace
Makes a lovely display
July 7th, 2021  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So pretty and quite painterly with the brushstrokes radiating out from the deep pink centre
July 7th, 2021  
Diana ace
What a beauty, how wonderful to have your own indoor garden.
July 7th, 2021  
