Dianthus fully open
This blossom was mostly open in yesterday’s photo. Here it is fully open.
7th July 2021
7th Jul 21
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro
Taken
6th July 2021 9:35am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Casablanca
ace
Makes a lovely display
July 7th, 2021
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So pretty and quite painterly with the brushstrokes radiating out from the deep pink centre
July 7th, 2021
Diana
ace
What a beauty, how wonderful to have your own indoor garden.
July 7th, 2021
