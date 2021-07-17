Previous
Snapdragon blossom by shutterbug49
Snapdragon blossom

This is one of the snapdragon blossoms from the indoor aerogarden.
17th July 2021 17th Jul 21

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
@shutterbug49
Diana ace
How beautiful, I wish we had something like this here. Pops off the screen on black.
July 17th, 2021  
moni kozi ace
Exquisite shot!
July 17th, 2021  
