Indoor Garden Week 10 by shutterbug49
Photo 938

Indoor Garden Week 10

Well the garden went completely crazy this week. The snaps are dominating, the dianthus and gazania have mostly lost their blossoms, but I see new buds on both of them.
2nd August 2021 2nd Aug 21

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
256% complete

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Super and colourful abstract !
August 2nd, 2021  
