Photo 1059
Sidewalk flatlay
I saw this on my walk this morning. I’m going to use it for another entry for the Darkroom Theme of Flatlay.
1st December 2021
1st Dec 21
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday.
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
1st December 2021 9:55am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
darkroom-flatlay
Susan Wakely
ace
Perfectly set up by nature.
December 1st, 2021
