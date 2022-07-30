Previous
Peacotum - new fruit by shutterbug49
Peacotum - new fruit

Found a new fruit at the farmers’ market. It’s a hybrid of a peach, apricot, and plum….thus peacotum. I love it’s vibrant color. It has a taste different than all three fruits, I would say closest to a tart nectarine.
Susan Wakely ace
How interesting. You have captured the sheen on them nicely.
July 30th, 2022  
Shutterbug ace
@wakelys Thank you. That is what really caught my eye about them, so I tried to capture that.
July 30th, 2022  
Diana ace
That sounds amazing, beautifully composed shot of this newbie. Lovely shape and sheen.
July 30th, 2022  
