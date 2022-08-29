Previous
Exploded Iris by shutterbug49
Photo 1329

Exploded Iris

Where did this month go? For the last 3 days of the August 2022 abstract challenge, I’m going to do flowers.
29th August 2022 29th Aug 22

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Perfect title and a cool abstract image. Makes me think of a kaleidoscope.
August 29th, 2022  
Anne ace
Love this Debbie, vibrant colours
August 29th, 2022  
