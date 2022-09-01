Previous
Lake Tahoe Trip #1 by shutterbug49
Lake Tahoe Trip #1

This month, I am going to post photos from my vacation to Lake Tahoe. I’ll still do photos everyday when I can get out before the heat. This was taken on the drive to Tahoe through the car window.
1st September 2022 1st Sep 22

Shutterbug

Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely shot and it looks so pretty there.
September 1st, 2022  
Diana ace
Lovely shot and landscape, I like the sense of motion on the flowering shrubs.
September 1st, 2022  
