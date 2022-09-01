Sign up
Photo 1332
Lake Tahoe Trip #1
This month, I am going to post photos from my vacation to Lake Tahoe. I’ll still do photos everyday when I can get out before the heat. This was taken on the drive to Tahoe through the car window.
1st September 2022
1st Sep 22
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
1622
photos
142
followers
50
following
364% complete
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
31st July 2022 12:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Lovely shot and it looks so pretty there.
September 1st, 2022
Diana
ace
Lovely shot and landscape, I like the sense of motion on the flowering shrubs.
September 1st, 2022
