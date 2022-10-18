Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1379
Zinnia
This is a shot of one of the flowers at the nursery.
18th October 2022
18th Oct 22
3
1
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
1674
photos
145
followers
50
following
377% complete
1372
1373
1374
1375
1376
1377
1378
1379
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
17th October 2022 10:48am
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
isn't it dazzling
October 18th, 2022
Barb
ace
Perfection! Just lovely!
October 18th, 2022
Diana
ace
Stunning capture and detail! So beautiful it almost looks fake.
October 18th, 2022
