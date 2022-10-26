Previous
Next
Plumbago by shutterbug49
Photo 1387

Plumbago

I love the color of the plumbago.
26th October 2022 26th Oct 22

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
380% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
This is so pretty and such a lovely color.
October 26th, 2022  
Anne ace
Such a stunning colour, great shot Debbie
October 26th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise