Photo 1524
Rainbow Pink
Here is pink from our new nursery. Technically we are still in drought. I think that designation is based on the level of the dams. But it has been raining all week and is expected to rain for another week.
12th March 2023
12th Mar 23
1
2
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday.
1831
photos
143
followers
56
following
1517
1518
1519
1520
1521
1522
1523
1524
Tags
rainbow
,
2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Another beauty, such a delightful clear pink! lovely detail and I love the dark navy blue bobbly stamens! fav
March 12th, 2023
