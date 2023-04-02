The back wall

Our yard is surrounded by two wooden fences separating us from our neighbors and a brick wall in the back. The wall is along the west side so the morning sun always creates shadow art on it. The community placed brick walls on the “busy streets”. We are lucky, it is a Main Street through our community but it is quiet. The streets that surround our community are the noisy, busy ones. Today is our 45th Anniversary. So happy and lucky. I always feel like it is celebrating the smartest decision I have ever made.