Previous
Next
The back wall by shutterbug49
Photo 1545

The back wall

Our yard is surrounded by two wooden fences separating us from our neighbors and a brick wall in the back. The wall is along the west side so the morning sun always creates shadow art on it. The community placed brick walls on the “busy streets”. We are lucky, it is a Main Street through our community but it is quiet. The streets that surround our community are the noisy, busy ones. Today is our 45th Anniversary. So happy and lucky. I always feel like it is celebrating the smartest decision I have ever made.
2nd April 2023 2nd Apr 23

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
423% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
nice shadow play!
April 2nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise