Photo 1686
Abstract #21
This started as a photo I took last January when our local photo club was capturing photos of water. I played with it in iColorama to break it up and color it.
21st August 2023
21st Aug 23
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
2041
photos
151
followers
65
following
1679
1680
1681
1682
1683
1684
1685
1686
Views
12
Comments
1
Album
365
abstractaug2023
Mags
ace
Nice! Love what you did here.
August 21st, 2023
