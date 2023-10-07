Previous
California capital building in Sacramento by shutterbug49
California capital building in Sacramento

I took this in evening blue hour. We were walking back to our car and I saw this view.
7th October 2023 7th Oct 23

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Beverley
Stunning striking capture
October 7th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski
Fantastic capture
October 7th, 2023  
Mags
Marvelous low light capture!
October 7th, 2023  
Joan Robillard
Very nice
October 7th, 2023  
