Photo 1803
Flashback-redo #14
The original is part of a “macro-guess” challenge. It is the electrical connector for our car. I just added some energy. Here is the original:
https://365project.org/shutterbug49/365/2020-01-12
16th December 2023
16th Dec 23
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
flashback-dhf
Casablanca
ace
This is so cool.
December 16th, 2023
