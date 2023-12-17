Sign up
Previous
Photo 1804
Flashback-Redo #15
I tried editing the original less aggressively, but it just made the reds look neon, so I went all out and inverted it. What would you do? Here is the original:
https://365project.org/shutterbug49/365/2018-11-19
17th December 2023
17th Dec 23
5
3
Beryl Lloyd
ace
I just love it - the original is pretty and natural looking but does not stand out so well against the grey background , in contrast this gives a sharp image with the veins of the leaves so well defined , It really pop on the black background ! fav
December 17th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Love this, it really stands out, so pretty & great detail!
December 17th, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
@beryl
@carole_sandford
Thank you. I hope your holiday season is healthy and happy.
December 17th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
I love it inverted
December 17th, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
nice edit!
December 17th, 2023
