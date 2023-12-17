Previous
Flashback-Redo #15 by shutterbug49
Flashback-Redo #15

I tried editing the original less aggressively, but it just made the reds look neon, so I went all out and inverted it. What would you do? Here is the original: https://365project.org/shutterbug49/365/2018-11-19
17th December 2023 17th Dec 23

Beryl Lloyd
I just love it - the original is pretty and natural looking but does not stand out so well against the grey background , in contrast this gives a sharp image with the veins of the leaves so well defined , It really pop on the black background ! fav
December 17th, 2023  
Carole Sandford
Love this, it really stands out, so pretty & great detail!
December 17th, 2023  
Shutterbug
@beryl @carole_sandford Thank you. I hope your holiday season is healthy and happy.
December 17th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski
I love it inverted
December 17th, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨
nice edit!
December 17th, 2023  
