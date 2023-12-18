Previous
Flashback-Redo #16 by shutterbug49
Flashback-Redo #16

This is a photo of a plumbago blossom. I just cropped it tighter and saturated the color. Here is the original: https://365project.org/shutterbug49/365/2020-06-27
18th December 2023 18th Dec 23

Diana ace
I love the crop but prefer the original colour.
December 18th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely composition
December 18th, 2023  
Annie-Sue ace
zingy!
December 18th, 2023  
