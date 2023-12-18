Sign up
Previous
Photo 1805
Flashback-Redo #16
This is a photo of a plumbago blossom. I just cropped it tighter and saturated the color. Here is the original:
https://365project.org/shutterbug49/365/2020-06-27
18th December 2023
18th Dec 23
3
1
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
2168
photos
151
followers
62
following
494% complete
View this month »
1798
1799
1800
1801
1802
1803
1804
1805
Views
14
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
18th December 2023 9:20am
flashback-dhf
Diana
ace
I love the crop but prefer the original colour.
December 18th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely composition
December 18th, 2023
Annie-Sue
ace
zingy!
December 18th, 2023
