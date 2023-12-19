Sign up
Photo 1806
Flashback-Redo #17
I thought the leaf overlapping the petals was distracting, so I removed it. Here is the original:
https://365project.org/shutterbug49/365/2021-07-14
19th December 2023
19th Dec 23
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
365
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro
Taken
19th December 2023 10:43am
Tags
flashback-dhf
