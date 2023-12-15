Previous
Flashback redo #13 by shutterbug49
Flashback redo #13

I just cleaned off the distraction by cropping tighter and brightened the blossom. Here is the original: https://365project.org/shutterbug49/365/2019-04-12
15th December 2023 15th Dec 23

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
@shutterbug49
Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Super capture...great colors
December 15th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Beautiful capture
December 15th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
I like the vibrancy of this.
December 15th, 2023  
