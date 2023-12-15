Sign up
Previous
Photo 1802
Flashback redo #13
I just cleaned off the distraction by cropping tighter and brightened the blossom. Here is the original:
https://365project.org/shutterbug49/365/2019-04-12
15th December 2023
15th Dec 23
3
2
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
2165
photos
152
followers
62
following
493% complete
View this month »
1795
1796
1797
1798
1799
1800
1801
1802
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
15th December 2023 8:12am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flashback-dhf
gloria jones
ace
Super capture...great colors
December 15th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful capture
December 15th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
I like the vibrancy of this.
December 15th, 2023
