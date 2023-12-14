Previous
Flashback-Redo #12 by shutterbug49
This is the window in our front door. It plays with morning light and changes everyday. The original seems drab, so I brightened the colors and added a slight frame. Here is the original: https://365project.org/shutterbug49/365/2021-06-30
14th December 2023 14th Dec 23

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Beryl Lloyd ace
So beautiful , and such a wonderful ART DECO presentation FAV
December 14th, 2023  
