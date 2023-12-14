Sign up
Previous
Photo 1801
Flashback-Redo #12
This is the window in our front door. It plays with morning light and changes everyday. The original seems drab, so I brightened the colors and added a slight frame. Here is the original:
https://365project.org/shutterbug49/365/2021-06-30
14th December 2023
14th Dec 23
1
1
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
2164
photos
152
followers
62
following
493% complete
1794
1795
1796
1797
1798
1799
1800
1801
Tags
flashback-dhf
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So beautiful , and such a wonderful ART DECO presentation FAV
December 14th, 2023
