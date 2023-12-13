Sign up
Previous
Photo 1800
Flashback-Redo #11
I love the winter roses in our neighborhood. They are hearty. I just removed a distraction from the left side, blurred the background a bit and added a slight vignette. Here’s the original:
https://365project.org/shutterbug49/365/2021-11-17
13th December 2023
13th Dec 23
Beverley
ace
Very beautifully done.
December 13th, 2023
Olwynne
Beautiful
December 13th, 2023
Rob Z
ace
It's a lovely image
December 13th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautifully done - the rose is certainly the bell of the ball !!
December 13th, 2023
