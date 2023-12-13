Previous
Flashback-Redo #11 by shutterbug49
Flashback-Redo #11

I love the winter roses in our neighborhood. They are hearty. I just removed a distraction from the left side, blurred the background a bit and added a slight vignette. Here’s the original: https://365project.org/shutterbug49/365/2021-11-17
Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Beverley ace
Very beautifully done.
December 13th, 2023  
Olwynne
Beautiful
December 13th, 2023  
Rob Z ace
It's a lovely image
December 13th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautifully done - the rose is certainly the bell of the ball !!
December 13th, 2023  
